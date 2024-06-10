Battle begins: Kalki 2898 AD trailer released

CHENNAI: The trailer of the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on Monday. Billed to be a sci-fi drama, the film is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The ensemble cast includes Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.



The trailer introduces the characters, who are gearing up for the biggest battle. Kamal Haasan is expected to play the role of the antagonist.

An animated prelude of the film was released by the makers recently, giving a sneak peek to the audience into the world of Kalki 2898 AD. Following the prelude’s digital premiere, the film will pick up where the animation leaves off, introducing characters portrayed by the cast. It should be noted that Prabhas has lent his voice to the animated prelude.



Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao does editing, while Djordje Stojiljkovic handles cinematography. Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the film.

Kalki 2898 AD made waves after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for worldwide release on June 27.