'Bangalore Days' director Anjali Menon to helm Tamil drama film

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anjali Menon, who is known for 'Bangalore Days', 'Manjadikuru', 'Ustad Hotel', 'Koode' and 'Wonder Women', is set to direct a Tamil film.

The yet-to-be-titled film belongs to the drama genre.

For the movie, the filmmaker is collaborating with KRG Studios.

The core philosophy of collaboration revolves around crafting content-rich stories across genres.

Talking about the collaboration, director Anjali said: "I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world class production values. Audiences are connecting beyond language boundaries to the diverse story landscapes of India, and we are keen to take them on cinematic journeys that are memorable, entertaining and thought provoking - all at the same time."

Karthik Gowda, producer and co-founder of KRG, said: “Our collaboration with Anjali Menon signifies a new chapter for KRG, where the essence of storytelling takes precedence. We believe in the magic of cinema, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to crafting tales that resonate across diverse audiences and languages."

"Our journey in this direction began when my dear friend and seasoned entertainment executive Vijay Subramaniam and I were discussing the power of narrative/concept based stories and the influence they have on customers when executed well. I am grateful that he too saw our potential and decided to collaborate with us as a mentor and co-producer. Collectively and with the help of like-minded folks like Chaitanya Hegde of Tulsea, we are able to build such partnerships which we hope will be special and above all to the customers we serve," he added.