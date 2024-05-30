Telugu superstar Balakrishna shoves actor Anjali on stage, faces social media backlash

CHENNAI: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is under fire on social media following a video showing him pushing actor Anjali at a film’s promotional event. The incident has sparked outrage among actors and filmmakers, who have condemned his actions as unacceptable.

In the video circulating on social media, Balakrishna is seen onstage as a special guest at the promotional event for Krishna Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu action film Gangs of Godavari. He asks actors Neha Shetty and Anjali to step aside, then proceeds to push Anjali, causing her to stumble. While Anjali tries to laugh it off onstage, many social media users have criticised Balakrishna for his disrespectful behaviour.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the video and labelled Balakrishna as a ‘scumbag,’ echoing the sentiments of others who have condemned his actions. Actor Nakuul Mehta has strongly reacted to the viral video, calling it ‘ridiculous’.