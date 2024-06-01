Bala-Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan to release in July

Begin typing your search...

Vanangaan is headlined by Arun Vijay. On Saturday the actor shared that the film will hit the screens in July.

CHENNAI: Helmed by Bala, Vanangaan is headlined by Arun Vijay. On Saturday the actor shared that the film will hit the screens in July.

The film also has Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. GV Prakash is composing music. Vanangaan is produced by Suresh Kamatchi, in association with Bala’s B Studios.

The film was earlier announced with Suriya. However, after creative differences, the actor and his production house opted out of the project.

