BAFTA Breakthrough India returns for a fourth year

MUMBAI: BAFTA, the leading UK charity for the screen arts, has announced the return of its Breakthrough programme for a fourth year in India, in collaboration with Netflix. BAFTA Breakthrough India aims to identify and celebrate the next generation of talented professionals in the film, games, and television industries across the country. This year also marks the second time that the BAFTA Breakthrough programme is open for applications simultaneously in India, the US, and the UK regions.

Through its mentorship and talent programme, BAFTA has guided numerous creative individuals, assisting them in honing their skills and navigating the challenges within their respective fields. The programme offers a comprehensive approach to addressing barriers, sharpening skills, and fostering international networks to accelerate career growth.

Selected recipients will have the opportunity to engage in one-to-one meetings with industry experts and participate in group roundtables. They will also receive professional coaching to further develop their skills, along with access to BAFTA's extensive training, development, and networking events for 12 months. Additionally, participants will benefit from networking opportunities with industry professionals worldwide through BAFTA membership. Furthermore, the breakthroughs will receive PR support for a showcase of their work.

Overall, BAFTA Breakthrough India continues to play a crucial role in nurturing emerging talent and fostering a vibrant and inclusive creative industry landscape in India. To register, log on to www.bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough.