BAFTA Breakthrough: Actor Shardul Bharadwaj, writer Abhay Koranne of ‘Rocket Boys’ participate from India

MUMBAI: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) unveiled 10 upcoming individuals from the screen industries selected for BAFTA Breakthrough in India. Actor Shardul Bharadwaj, who is known for his poignant film ‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’, and Abhay Koranne, the writer of the streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’ have found a place in the list.

This is the first time when BAFTA simultaneously introduced its UK, USA, and India participants, with 42 talented individuals selected globally. The ten names for BAFTA Breakthrough India were selected by a jury of industry experts, including Jury Chair and BAFTA Breakthrough Ambassador Guneet Monga Kapoor, Manvendra Shukul, Monika Shergill, Rajiv Menon, Naman Ramachandran, Sid Roy Kapur, Shaunak Sen and Ratna Pathak Shah.

The initiative in partnership with Netflix provides international opportunities for professional development and networking.

Jane Millichip, Chief Executive Officer, BAFTA, said: “BAFTA Breakthrough is a gold standard programme. And the fact that we are celebrating our ten-year anniversary is testament to the dedication of our incredible alumni, industry supporters, juries, and industry advisers. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed over the years, and particularly to our partner Netflix. This year’s cohort is really impressive, having already achieved credits in high-end TV drama, debut films, documentaries, hair and make design; and game design. BAFTA Breakthrough is designed to harness that early success and develop the skills for life-long, rewarding careers. Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Breakthroughs.”

The India participants for 2023 for BAFTA Breakthrough are Abhay Koranne, Abhinav Tyagi, Don Chacko Palathara, Kislay, Lipika Singh Darai, Miriam Chandy Menacherry, Pooja Rajkumar Rathod, Sanal George, Satya Rai Nagpaul and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, BAFTA Breakthrough India Ambassador and Jury Chair, said: “There is no shortage of creative talent in India as demonstrated by the previous two iterations of Breakthrough. We had a tough time choosing ten deserving candidates from an enormous pool of fresh candidates. It will be exciting to see how they harness BAFTA Breakthrough's opportunities to hone their craft on a global stage.”