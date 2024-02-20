Begin typing your search...

BAFTA 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol on Ukraine wars wins Best Documentary honours

The film offers a vivid and harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it is like to report from a conflict zone

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Feb 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-20 00:30:44.0  )
BAFTA 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol on Ukraine wars wins Best Documentary honours
X

 20 Days in Mariupol

CHENNAI: Journalist Mstyslav Chernov, director of 20 Days in Mariupol, who took home the trophy for best documentary, said, “This is not about us. The story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that has happened, a symbol of struggle, a symbol of faith.”

The director ended his speech by declaring, “Let’s keep fighting. Thank you.” After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, 20 Days in Mariupo is Chernov’s first documentary feature.

The film offers a vivid and harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it is like to report from a conflict zone, and the impact of such journalism around the globe.

Mstyslav ChernovJournalist Mstyslav Chernov20 Days in MariupolMariupolBAFTABAFTA 2024BAFTA 2024 best documentaryRussia-Ukraine warcinema
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X