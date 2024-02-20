BAFTA 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol on Ukraine wars wins Best Documentary honours

CHENNAI: Journalist Mstyslav Chernov, director of 20 Days in Mariupol, who took home the trophy for best documentary, said, “This is not about us. The story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that has happened, a symbol of struggle, a symbol of faith.”

The director ended his speech by declaring, “Let’s keep fighting. Thank you.” After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, 20 Days in Mariupo is Chernov’s first documentary feature.

The film offers a vivid and harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it is like to report from a conflict zone, and the impact of such journalism around the globe.