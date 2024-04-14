'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ keeps raking it in, grosses Rs 76.01 cr in 3 days

MUMBAI: The recently released film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which starsAkshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, is being loved by the audience worldwide. The film has collected Rs 76.01 crore gross in just three days.

The film is being loved for its compelling narrative, action sequences, and the chemistry between Akshay and Tiger.

The film's meteoric rise at the box office is a testament to its universal appeal and unwavering resonance with viewers. With each passing day, the film continues to gain momentum, signalling a promising trajectory.

The excitement around the movie is huge, with theatres filling up fast and tickets selling like hot cakes.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, is a cinematic spectacle that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that keeps the audience hooked from start to finish.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.