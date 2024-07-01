'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal grooves to Karan Aujla's Punjabi track 'Tauba Tauba'

NEW DELHI: Actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen grooving on the Punjabi beats of singer-composer Karan Aujla in his upcoming film 'Bad Newz'. After making fans laugh loud with the trailer, Vicky teased fans with a teaser of the song 'Tauba Tauba'.

In a video, Vicky can be seen showing his moves on the song.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "#TaubaTauba...hum aa gaye! Our 1st SONG OUT TOMORROW! Let's go AUJLA!!! #BadNewz in cinemas on 19th July." The first song 'Tauba Tauba' will be out on July 2 starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. As soon as he dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section. Vicky's brother-actor Sunny Kaushal was the first to comment.

He wrote, "Oh ho! Oh ho! Fire." The voice behind the song Karan Aujla commented, "Ye yeeeeee tauba tauba." One of the users commented, "OKAY SO WE GONNA GET THE ANOTHER BIGGEST COLLAB OF THE YEAR "VICKY KAUSHAL X KARAN AUJLA" Another user posted, "We finally got Vicky ft. Karan Aujla." Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's videos grooving to Karan Aujla's 'Softly' made fans go gaga over it.

Recently, Dharma Productions' released the trailer. This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven! The trailer stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood.



Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity. The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer. The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the chemistry between the lead trio. From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

The trailer also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam,' from the 1998 hit comedy-action film 'Duplicate' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk, brings his signature brand of humour to the table.

And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the center of it all. 'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Bad Newz is co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film will hit theatres on July 19.