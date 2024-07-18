'Bad Newz': Check out Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's chemistry in new track 'Rabb Warga'

MUMBAI: Building more excitement among fans ahead of the film's release, the makers of the romantic comedy-drama 'Bad Newz' unveiled the new track 'Rabb Warga' starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky treated fans with a sizzling song video of 'Rabb Warga'.

The song features romance between Vicky Kaushal's Akhil and Triptii Dimri's Saloni in the backdrop of picturesque locations.

'Rabb Warga' is a beautiful composition by Abhijeet Srivastava and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Lyrics penned by Shayra Apoorva.

As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Lost in the emotions of Rabb Warga."

Another user commented, "UFF UFF .....WHAT A CHEMISTRY!!!!"

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven! The trailer stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood. Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.

The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer. The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the chemistry between the lead trio. From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

The film also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam,' from the 1998 hit comedy-action film 'Duplicate' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.

The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk brings his signature brand of humour to the table. And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the centre of it all.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.