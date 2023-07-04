Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli's new song 'Raatan Kaaliyan' out now

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday unveiled his new track 'Raatan Kaaliyan' with Rochak Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, " This little piece of my heart is yours from today! The brand new track #RaatanKaaliyan is now out. Tune in now. Link in bio. Ayushmann X Rochak"

Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma wrote the lyrics for the song "Raatan Kaaliyan," which features Rochak and Ayushmann's soulful vocals. In the music video, which was shot by Dar Gai, Ayushmann Khurrana also demonstrates his extraordinary talent as a performer.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, produced the track.

Soon after he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

" Heart touching song" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " Best person in Bollywood industry."

"7943th like is mine loyalty is priceless." a user wrote.

After chart-topping hits like 'Mitti Di Khushboo,' 'Yahi Hoon Main,' and 'Chan Kitthan,' Ayushmann and Rochak collaborated for this new song again.

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his excitement about 'Raatan Kaaliyan', "The song captures the essence of emotions and I hope it becomes a cherished part of people's playlists. Working with my childhood buddy Rochak Kohli has always been a pleasure. He's my home when it comes to music. He's extremely passionate, versatile and has put his soul in this composition. And I'm thrilled to collaborate with him once again to add one more special song in our discography."

Bhushan Kumar said, "Every time Ayushmann and Rochak come together, they make sure to create a musical masterpiece. 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is yet another one of their magical melodies that I'm sure will resonate with the audiences."

Composer Rochak Kohli said, "Ayushmann and I share a great camaraderie. 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is a special song for us and uniquely explores certain emotions. We can't wait for the audience to experience it."

Aayushmann will be seen in the sequel of his hit comedy, 'Dream Girl.' He is paired with Ananya Panday this time.