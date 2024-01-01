Ayushmann Khurrana bids adieu to 2023 with 'Nayi Subah'

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a bunch of snaps bidding goodbye to the year 2023.

On Monday, The 'Dream Girl 2' actor took to Instagram and posted pictures of his ups and downs from 2023. He wrote, "Nayi Subah'.

In the first picture, Ayushmann can be seen posing in the sunlight. Another snap showcased him, his mother, brother Aparshakti Khurrana standing in front of his late father P Khurrana's photo frame.

He also posted photos from his concerts and the TIME 100 Impact Awards.

He also shared a newspaper snip that says, 'Ayushmann Khurrana delivers his career's best opening with Dream Girl 2'.

Recently, Ayushmann shared a couple of stunning pictures from the meteor shower in Pune. He also recalled seeing it for the first time on the same day, six years ago.

"Witnessed a meteor shower last night in the outskirts of Pune with a curious nerdy fun bunch. Last time we did this was on exactly the same date, six years back, at the wrap party of Andhadhun. Thank you @zameer_manur for this special spatial experience," he captioned the post.

Ayushmann is basking in the success of 'Dream Girl 2'. Earlier this year, he also won the TIME Impact Award.



