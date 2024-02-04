Ayushmann hails his wife for her unwavering spirit on World Cancer Day

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is not only an amazing actor but he is also a loving and caring husband. He has always supported his wife and author Tahira Kashyap and they both stood by each other in difficult times.

She is a breast cancer survivor. Ayushmann praised Tahira's unwavering spirit on World Cancer Day and wrote a touching post using photos that showed Tahira's brave battle with the disease.

In the post, he uploaded a series of pictures, starting with the couple posing for a mirror selfie and ending with Tahira showing off her operation scar. The third image shows Tahira wearing an orange t-shirt with denim and a fashionable cap and the post concludes with a boomerang video of her doing an exercise. He captioned it with, "The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. All the best for your debut at the @spokenfest today. In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap ..#WorldCancerDay"

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She took to her Instagram account and made the shocking revelation. Her post read, "An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe.

The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.

The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)!" "I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life.

Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do," she added. Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two kids, a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.