Austin Butler is WWII Bomber in Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air' teaser

LOS ANGELES: Actor Austin Butler is taking flight in his new role 'Masters of the Air'.



According to the show's official synopsis, the historical drama follows the "men of the 100th Bomb Group", also known as the "Bloody Hundredth" as they perform "perilous bombing raids" over Nazi Germany during World War II.

The men face terrible conditions, including frigid temperatures and lack of oxygen, while experiencing the horrors of war, reports 'People' magazine.

The Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-led series portrays the "psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich".

Shot in locations ranging from the idyllic rolling hills of southeast England to the "harsh deprivations of a German Prisoner of War Camp", many soldiers were shot down, captured, wounded, and "some were lucky enough to make it home".

The teaser begins with sounds of distant gunfire and bombs going off. Butler, who takes on the role of Major Gale Cleven a.k.a Buck, says with awe in his voice: "When you look at it, and don't pay attention to what's really going on it's kind of beautiful."

Like twisted forms of fireworks, Buck and his regime watch as smoke, bullets and flashes from impact light up the night sky.

As per 'People', the scene shifts to a shot of the fighter pilots training for war, as soldiers load their planes and head for the skies, Major Crosby (Anthony Boyle) recites: "We came from every corner of the country with a common purpose: to bring the war to Hitler's doorstep."

"These daylight missions," Buck sighs as scenes of soldiers running towards bomb shelters, loading missiles and dodging fire in the skies play. "They're suicide."

"Then what's the move?" Major John Egan (Callum Turner) asks to which Buck responds: "We lead our boys through it." The teaser shows flashes of planes going down and soldiers howling. Another scene features a man carrying a woman out of a building turned to rubble. As men laugh and embrace in camaraderie, more run from bombs and bullets. 'Masters of the Air' will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 26.