'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release now set for August 2

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming romantic drama film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, will now release on August 2.



The film was earlier slated to hit the screen on July 5 and was supposed to clash with the action thriller 'Kill' helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Ajay and Tabu took to their respective Instagram handles to share the film's poster and announce the new release date.

“The wait ends on 2nd August #AuronMeinKahanDumTha,” Ajay captioned the image.

Neeraj Pandey also shared the poster, writing: “Dear friends, the new date for our release is...”

Earlier this week, the makers of the film, NH Studioz, posted about the postponement of the film.

The message read: "Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. New Release date to be announced soon."

The caption at that time read, "The wait is a little longer #AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Presented by NH Studioz in association with Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

