Audience's love motivates me to work harder: Vijay Varma

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma is on a roll. After wowing the audience with his performance in 'Dahaad' and 'Lust Stories 2', Varma once again showcased his mettle with 'Kaalkoot'. The series features him in the role of a cop.

On his recent string of successes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to the audience. He said, "It feels awesome to have back-to-back successes and to received this magnitude of love and compliments. Wherever I go I keep hearing about Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and now Kaalkoot. I've realised that there's a strong connection that audience has with me and that gives me motivation to make bolder choices and work harder."

He added, "I am on cloud 9 and want to thank everyone who applauded for me.. like any performer would do on stage. Taking a bow." In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. He is also a part of 'Devotion of Suspect X', in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also gas 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan in kitty.