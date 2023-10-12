Atharva, Nimisha-starrer crime-drama film 'DNA' announces beginning of shoot

CHENNAI: Director Nelson Venkatasan has finally began the shoot for his upcoming crime-thriller-drama film 'DNA' which stars Tamil actor Atharvaa alongside Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan, who recently made her debut in Tamil cinema with the film 'Chithha'.

The director is known for films such as 'Monster' and 'Oru Naal Koothu'.

The film is produced and distributed by Olympia films, which announced the beginning of the movie's shoot on their social media platform X.

Announcing the shoot, they released the first poster of the film alongside a message which said: "Presenting the title look of @atharvaaMurali & #NimishaSajayan starring #DNAmovie. Directed by @nelsonvenkat. The shooting has officially kicked off. Brace yourself for an crime action drama."

After announcing the shoot, the cast and crew of 'DNA' commenced the shoot with the beginning of a pooja in order to seek blessings and all bowed their heads in reverence, performing a traditional Hindu ceremony.

One by one, the cast and crew lit the fires on the lamp and offered a namaskaram after being blessed by the 'vadyas' (priests). After that the entire crew was adorned with garlands, with director Nelson commencing the shoot as he bowed his head and sought blessings for his project.

The story for 'DNA' is very obscure though apart from being a crime film, it is also going to be a thriller with the poster showing a nearly faded newspaper article, and a mysterious face with large eyes creepily watching from above.



Below the poster there is an obscure black and white picture of some locality. While it is unknown what this picture represents, it more than likely is something from the past, given the picture quality and faded blurry textures.

'DNA' is both written and directed by Nelson Vekatasan and is produced by Jayanthi Ambedkumar.

Atharva, who made a name for himself with the films 'Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal' and 'Paradesi' is currently geared up for the films 'Address', 'Thanal', and 'Nirangal Moondru', all of which are under post-production and will come out later in 2023.

Nimisha Sajayan apart from 'DNA', will also star in two other Tamil films, namely 'Mission: Chapter 1 -- Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae', and 'Jigarthanda DoubleX', both of which are under post-production. In addition, the 'Chola' actress will also be seen in the Malayalam film 'Adrishya Jalakangal'.