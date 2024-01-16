Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s personality cannot be compared to present-day politicians: Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is upbeat with his forthcoming movie on late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee highlighted his poetic side and said that he cannot be compared with present-day politicians.

On his upcoming film ‘Main Atal Hoon’, actor Pankaj Tripathi says, “The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians. He was a poet… He was a leader whose staunchest enemies were also his admirers,” said Tripathi on his upcoming film ‘Main Atal Hoon.’

Sharing what he has learned from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s personality, Pankaj said in an interview with ANI, “I’ve learned that a person should be democratic from the inside; that even when I’m upset with you, I know deep down that I’m angry with you and you don’t like me, but I still enjoy this. He motivates you to believe that everyone can do anything in life.”

The actor also divulged about how he prepared for the role of late PM Vajpayee, he said, “After preparing and reading about Atal ji’s characteristics, you would not feel the same way about modern-day leaders. Politicians, who were not just his opponents but even his staunchest critics, respected him and adhered to his legislative etiquette. It is tough to find an opponent for Atal in Indian politics. I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji’s political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away.”

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee is well-known among people. We’ve told you about the young child from Bateshwar who grew up to be Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As said in the poem, ‘Manushya ko chahiye chunautiyon se lade, Ek svapn toote to doosra gadde.’ This is Atal ji’s poetry, which has been unexpectedly included in the film in a scene,” he concluded.

Director of the movie Ravi Jadhav said, “Even before we were writing the film, it was known that Pankaj Tripathi was playing this role.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Last December, Atal ji celebrated his ninety-ninth birthday, and we are releasing the film in his one hundredth year. We consider it fortunate that he has lived for eighty years. I informed Ravi ji that we needed to write that much life in two hours and a few minutes.

He added, “Prior to this film, we had shot the film in Uttar Pradesh. The UP administration provides extensive assistance for films. Whether we are discussing permits or location, you will receive a lot of help.”

‘Main Atal Hoon’ is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024. It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.