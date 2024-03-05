'Atal' actors visit Babulnath temple in Mumbai ahead of Mahashivratri

MUMBAI: The lead cast of the television show 'Atal' paid a visit to the famous Babulnath temple in Mumbai ahead of Mahashivratri.



Actor Vyom Thakkar, who essays young Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the show, along with Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni sought blessings at the temple.

Neha, who essays the role of Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show, shared that the energy inside the temple was beautiful and peaceful, with devotees flocking to get darshan and joining the pooja.

“The air buzzed with devotion, and collective prayer created a sense of unity among the diverse crowds. After the darshan, the priest offered sacred ash and placed a vermilion mark on our forehead. Witnessing the divine lingam ahead of Mahashivratri festivities felt like a unique and profound experience. The temple surroundings were adorned with lights and decorations, adding to the festive spirit,” she added.

Ashutosh Kulkarni shared that though he has been living in Mumbai for many years, but he never had the opportunity to visit the Babulnath temple.

“It is one of the oldest temples in the city, and this year, I finally got to visit and seek blessings ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations with my onscreen family. Upon entering the temple, the gentle aroma of incense and the rhythmic chants of prayers welcomed us, creating a soothing ambience. My family and I are staunch devotees of Lord Shiva; during Mahashivratri, we fast and do darshans every year. The visit to Babulnath temple was serene as the tranquil ambience, and the festivities enhanced the entire spiritual experience. It left me with a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment as if I had been a part of something sacred and extraordinary,” he said.

Vyom Thakkar expressed, “This was my first visit to the Babulnath temple. Stepping into the revered Babulnath temple, I was filled with awe as the sacred atmosphere and devotion created a sense of spiritual reverence. I offered fruits and milk to the Shiva lingam, expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva. Here's wishing everyone a joyous Mahashivratri. 'Om Namah Shivay’."

