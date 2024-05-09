Asian actor stars Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa join 'Lakadbaggha 2'

MUMBAI: Thai martial artistes Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa will be seen in 'Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business'. The upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2023 film 'Lakadbaggha' and has Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung in the lead.

On collaborating with the renowned stars, Anshuman Jha said, "Very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha2 - the animal lover-vigilante universe gets bigger. Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars & I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them."

The film will go on floors later this year. Sanjay Shetty has come on board to direct the film.

The first part is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of the illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures.