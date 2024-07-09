Arya to present next instalment of Santhanam’s DD Returns

CHENNAI: The next instalment of Santhanam’s successful film, DD Returns, is announced. The film was launched in Chennai with a pooja. S Prem Anand, who directed DD Returns, is helming the yet-to-be-titled film as well.



Actor Arya is presenting the film with Niharika Entertainment, The Show People and Handmade Films jointly backing the project. The film is expected to be shot on a grand scale. The title and cast of the movie will be announced by the makers soon.

Speaking about the film, director Prem Anand said, “DD Returns which was released in July last year was a huge success with great response from audience from all walks of life. We have been working on the script of its sequel for the past one year and have recently completed it. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too.”

He added, “The story of this film starts on a cruise ship and takes place on an island. We are going to erect sets with a huge budget. It’s great that Niharika Entertainment, actor Arya and Santhanam have teamed up to produce this film. It will be more exciting and hilarious than DD Returns.”

Dipak Kumar Padhy will handle the cinematography and Ofro will take care of the music. Bharath is in charge of editing.