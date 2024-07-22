Arulnithi-starrer Demonte Colony 2 to release next month

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 2 features Arulnithi and Priya Bhavanishankar in the lead roles. On Monday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens in August.



Sequel to the 2015 hit film, Demonte Colony 2 is produced by Bobby Balachandran, Vijayasubramanian and RC Rajkumar. The trailer of the film was released last year. The first look featured Arulnithi in a crematorium filled with darkness. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Antti Jaaskelainen, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid and Archana Ravichandran, among others.

Sam CS is composing the music, while Harish Kannan is the cinematographer. Kumaresh D is in charge of cuts.