Armaan Malik on working with Rahman: Every note feels like a privilege

MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who recently performed at the concert in Mumbai with Ed Sheeran, has crooned the song ‘Khatti Si Wo Imli’ from the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer film ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’. For the same, he has collaborated with A. R. Rahman.

The singer shared that for him, every note felt like a privilege considering he was working with the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer.



Talking about his experience of working with Rahman, Armaan Malik said, “It's truly an honour to lend my voice to A.R. Rahman Sir’s compositions. Every note, no matter how small, feels like a privilege.”



He further mentioned: “I feel incredibly fortunate to have sung for his latest track ‘Khatti Si Woh Imli’ featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran for ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’. Chinmayi and Rakshita, the female singers, have done an exceptional job too and I'm glad I could complement their verses with my lines.”

The lyrics to the track have been penned by Prasoon Joshi.

