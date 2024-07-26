Armaan Malik feels 'incredibly lucky' to team up with brother Amaal for ‘Tera Main Intezaar’

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is back with another soulful track titled 'Tera Main Intezaar', and he shared how he feels 'incredibly lucky' to collaborate once again with his brother Amaal.



This song delves into the depths of longing and the shadows of heartbreak.

The three-minute, 56-second song echoes the timeless agony of yearning for a love that seems just out of reach.

Composed by Amaal and with lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the track captures the emotions of separation and the desire for reunion.

Talking about the track, Armaan, who is known for his Hindi hits ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', ‘Bol Do Na Zara', and ‘Wajah Tum Ho', said in a statement: "I feel incredibly lucky to be teaming up again with my brother Amaal and writer Kunaal on 'Tera Main Intezaar'."

"We've shared some amazing moments with hits like 'Chale Aana', 'Jaan Hai Meri', and 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi', and this song holds a special place in our hearts. We know our fans have high expectations, and we truly believe they're going to love this one as much as we do," he added.

The song features an acoustic guitar and piano as its sonic backbone, capturing the profound emptiness and pain experienced during moments of heartbreak and separation from a lover.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Tera Main Intezaar' is available on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Armaan is known for belting out tracks like 'Hua Hain Aaj Pehli', 'Besabriyaan', 'Hum Nahi Sudhrenge', 'Kyun Rabba', 'Chale Aana', 'Ishq Ka Manjha', 'Ghar Nahi Jaana', and 'Jazbaati Hai Dil', among numerous others.