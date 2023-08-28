Armaan gets engaged to girlfriend Aashna, says “forever has only just begun”

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Armaan Malik on Monday announced his engagement to girlfriend and social media influencer Aashna Shroff. Taking to Instagram, Armaan shared a string of romantic pictures from their dreamy proposal which he captioned, “and our forever has only just begun,” followed by a white heart emoticon.

In the first picture, Armaan is seen getting down on one knee to propose to Aashna. In another picture, the couple could be seen smiling together, while in the last pic, they are seen adorably hugging each other.

Armaan donned a light green suit paired with white sneakers, while Aashna opted for a white floral dress. Aashna also shared the pictures and captioned it, “your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”

Soon after the couple announced their engagement, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. Rhea Chakraborty commented, “Many many congratulations.” Actor Ishaan Khattar wrote, “Aww congrats you guys.” Singer Sukriti Kakkar wrote, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS GUYS!!!!!!!!!!!” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Congratulations Happiness and love forever!” Armaan Malik's soothing voice has won the hearts of many, making him a favourite when it comes to romantic melodies. His music transcends borders, and he has an incredible ability to connect with listeners through his soulful and expressive voice.

His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. Talking about Aashna, she is a fashion influencer with over 970K followers on Instagram. She frequently shares romantic pictures with Armaan on her social media.