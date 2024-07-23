Arjun Rampal joins Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati in season 2 of ‘Rana Naidu’

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in the sports action film 'Crakk', has joined the cast of the Telugu-language streaming show 'Rana Naidu'.

The series focuses on the on-screen father-and-son duo of Rana and Naga Naidu, with the second season promising more adrenaline-pumping drama.

The show also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Arjun’s role is set to raise the stakes in this action-packed drama of family feuds and follies. The tension is palpable, and viewers are bracing themselves for a wild ride of power, glamour, and personality clashes.

The series follows the story of the titular character, who makes a living by fixing the messes left behind by his famous clients, earning him the moniker “fixer of the stars.”

Rana faces conflict as he struggles at home, with his bond with his wife and two children being irreparably damaged. The situation takes a turn for the worse when his estranged father, Naga Naidu, is released from prison after serving 15 years for a crime he never committed.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, 'Rana Naidu' is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra.

'Rana Naidu' season 2 will soon drop on Netflix.