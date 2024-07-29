Arjun Rampal begins shooting for Aditya Dhar's film, co-starring Ranveer, Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in the sports action film 'Crakk', has started working on an upcoming untitled film directed by Aditya Dhar, who is known for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s shoot.

In the images, the actor is seen seated in a makeup chair, wearing a black T-shirt, pants, and sunglasses.

Arjun captioned the post: “And so it begins..... super stoked for this one. #bangkok #Filming #bts.”

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

While details about the plot are currently under wraps, the announcement has sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders.

In addition to this project, Arjun has 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' in the pipeline.

The film is a period war romantic drama that depicts the events of the historic Battle of Koregaon.

Arjun will essay the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, also known as Sidhnak Mahar, an Indian soldier of the Mahar Regiment.

The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi.

Directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films, the film is based on the January 1, 1818, battle in which 800 Maharashtrian Dalits of the British forces defeated an army of 28,000 led by the Peshwas.