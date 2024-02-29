Arjun Kapoor arrives for Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations

JAMNAGAR: Actor Arjun Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations. In the videos captured by paps, Arjun Kapoor makes his exit from the airport premises.

He donned a casual grey t-shirt and black jeans that he teamed up with white sneakers.-

Earlier in the day, American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers.

Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents - Viren and Shaila Merchant - also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family.

The Ambani family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions.

When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution program.

Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva'.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities.

The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar next month.

Chairman and CEO BlackRock Larry Fink, CEO Brookfield Asset Management Bruce Flatt, Co-chair Board Member, BMGF Bill Gates, COO BlackRock Rob L Goldstein, Managing Director Morgan Stanley Michael Grimes, Chairman Hilton & Hyland Richard Hilton, Vice Chairman Berkshire Hathway Ajit Jain, Board Member Mandarin Oriental Archie Keswick, Scientist Dr Richard Klausner, Businessman Jared Kushner, Founder Thrive Capital Joshua Kushner, Former CEO bp Bernard Looney, former Governor and businessman Terry McAuliffe, Scientist and Entrepreneur Yuri Milner, Founder and CEO Lupa Systems James Murdoch, President and CEO Aramco Amin H Nasser, Founder NV Investments Vivi Nevo, Former Dean Harvard Business School Nitin Nohria, COO Meta Javier Olivan, Vice Chairman, Bank of America Purna Saggurti, Founder and CEO Steel Perlot Michelle Ritter, Founder, Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, Founding and Managing Partner Sherpalo Ram Shriram, CEO, Sanmina Corp Jure Sola, CEO, Enterprise GP Jim Teague, Group Chairman HSBC Holdings Plc Mark Tucker, and journalist Fareed Zakaria are among the other expected guests.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, the three children of Mukesh-Nita Ambani, have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years, including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses.

They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Industries.

While Isha M Ambani has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, Akash M Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022 and Anant M Ambani has been driving the expansion of the energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries.

Isha and Akash got married in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Anant Ambani is also involved with several compassionate initiatives to rehabilitate at-risk animals and provide them with care and dignity in their residual lives.

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation launched Vantara on Monday, a paradigm-shifting initiative for animal welfare in the heart of Gujarat's green belt. Vantara (Star of the Forest), is an ambitious program dedicated to the rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of animals in need.