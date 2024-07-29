Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap hospitalised after on-set car accident; Shooting halted

CHENNAI: Actors Arjun Ashokan and Premalu fame Sangeeth Prathap, sustained injuries when the car they were traveling in collided with two motorcycles during the shooting of the movie Bromance on Saturday.



According to sources, the cast and crew were filming a chase sequence when the accident occurred.

One of the motorcycle riders, a food delivery executive, sustained a leg injury after the car hit his bike.

Both actors and the injured food delivery executive were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Sangeeth Prathap took to his social media handle to share an update on his health.

Following the accident, the shooting of Bromance was called off.

