Arijit Singh wins Best Male Playback Singer at 70th National Film Awards

NEW DELHI: Arijit Singh has bagged the Best Male Playback Singer award at the 70th National Film Awards for 'Kesariya' from the film Brahmastra.

The romantic track, which quickly became a favourite among fans, is praised for its touching lyrics and Singh's soulful voice.

Pritam won the National Award for Best Music for Brahmastra

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire.

He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

