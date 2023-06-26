Arijit recreates 'Pasoori' for Kartik, Kiara-starrer 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the recreated version of the hit Pakistani track for ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’.

The makers unveiled the recreated song ‘Pasoori Nu’ from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani- upcoming starrer ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ on Monday morning.

The track’s music video shows Kartik and Kiara lip-syncing to the lyrics while twinning in white.

Sharing the song’s link, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, “adha hai Dil mera..Poora Tujhse Hove. Feel The Magic of Love with Arijit’s Midas Touch#PasooriNu Song Out Now

The new version has garnered mixed reviews. Tulsi Kumar has crooned the female vocals. Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022. A

Speaking of ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. SatyaThe film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.