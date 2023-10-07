Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez settle divorce months after 2nd anniversary

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce. The ‘Thank You, Next’ singer, who signed a prenup with Dalton, will pay him $1,250,000.

The luxury real estate agent will not receive spousal support as his tax-free payment will be granted upfront as opposed to over time, reports People magazine.

As per the terms of their agreement, TMZ reports Dalton will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their former Los Angeles home, in addition to the pop star covering up to $25,000 of his attorney fees. Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, tied the knot in May 2021.

The settlement was reportedly filed and awaits a judge to sign off, TMZ reports. Grande filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in September.

"They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” a source told People in September after Grande filed for divorce. The insider called the uncoupling "kind and patient," saying Grande and Gomez had “moved on.”

As per People, Grande and Gomez began dating in February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. By December of that year, they announced that they were engaged.

As the pandemic continued, Grande recruited her new fiance in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's duet ‘Stuck with U’. Gomez made a cameo in the clip, which also included videos of fans. Grande and Gomez married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," her rep told People. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.”