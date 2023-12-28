Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are living together in New York City

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted together in New York City. The singer and the Broadway star, still have their own homes, but they have been living under one roof as their romance heats up.

A source shared that the pair "vibe together" and enjoy each other's company, reports ‘Female First UK’.



The insider shared the development with TMZ. The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker is due to head back to England next year to resume filming her pair of 'Wicked' films, whilst Ethan is starring in a stage production of 'Spamalot' back on Broadway.



It's unclear if Ethan will jet across the pond to be with his girlfriend in London.



As per ‘Female First UK’, Ariana split from her husband Dalton Gomez in January after two years of marriage before moving on with Ethan, with who she has been working with on 'Wicked'. Meanwhile, Ariana has been in the studio with producer Max Martin working on her follow-up to 2020's 'Positions'.



The singing sensation returned to music amid the SAG-AFTRA strike when filming was paused.



An insider told the New York Post, “Her priority has been Glinda [her character in ‘Wicked’] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film.”



She still has no idea when the new music will be released.



The source said: “She doesn’t know when she’ll want to release" it “as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for ‘Wicked,’ and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released.”



However, the insider added: “She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?” What's more, Ariana and co-star Cynthia Erivo have created new songs with 'Wicked' creator Stephen Schwartz. Getting to split Jon M. Chu's eagerly anticipated movie adaptation of the hit musical, in which Ariana portrays Glinda and Cynthia, 36, plays Elphaba, into two parts afforded the team “some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs."