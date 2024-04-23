'Aranmanai 4': Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna starrer get new release date

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Tamil comedy-horror film 'Aranmanai 4' starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna unveiled the new release date.

The makers of Aranmanai 4 on Tuesday took to their official X handle and wrote, "Good things take a little time. And so does something evil like the Baak #Aranmanai4 will arrive to haunt and entertain you all from May 3 #Aranmanai4FromMay3."

The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

Initially, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 26. Now, it will arrive on May 3.

Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.

The trailer clips begin with a happy family of four living their best life, who are unfortunately soon found dead. Later, during the investigation, it was alleged that the husband went to the forest after a spat with his wife ( played by Tamannaah) and died, while she hung herself. However, Sundar's character, who is Tamannaah's brother refuses to believe that his sister would kill herself.

It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth installment in 'Aranmanai' film series and sequel to 'Aranmanai 3', which was released in 2021.