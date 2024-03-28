AR Rahman's motivational song 'Team India' from 'Maidaan' out now

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman appeared at the Times Now Summit 2024 in Delhi, where he launched the latest track from the sports biopic 'Maidaan', titled 'Team India,' inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, portrayed by Ajay Devgn.

During the summit, AR Rahman introduced the first song from the sports biopic Maidaan, which is produced by Boney Kapoor and centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Rahman described the song 'Team India' as a stirring sports anthem evoking feelings of patriotism.

Rahman shared that the movie and its song honoured the essence of football and the character played by Devgn. He mentioned that it took four attempts to finalize the song, unlike the previous ones composed during COVID.



Rahman also added that the film Maidaan, produced by Boney Kapoor, is more than just a sports movie, as it encompasses elements of humanity and romance, featuring Priyamani in a remarkable role as Syed Abdul Rahim's wife. The long-awaited sports drama will hit theatres on April 10, starring Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. Initially, Keerthi Suresh was set to play opposite Devgn, but Priyamani took over the role of Runa.

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024.