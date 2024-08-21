AR Rahman unveils 'Le Musk' soundtrack, says music is heartbeat of his immersive film

NEW DELHI: Celebrated composer AR Rahman on Wednesday said music will guide the audience into the emotional journey of his directorial debut "Le Musk", as he launched the soundtrack of the multisensory virtual reality film.

The soundtrack of "Le Musk", which has travelled to film galas such as Cannes (extended reality (XR) showcase), Los Angeles and Toronto, comprises 12 songs of diverse genres including jazz, orchestral and world music. It was launched globally today on Believe Music, a digital music company.

Rahman, who also serves as music composer on the movie, said "Le Musk" is a labour of love.

"Music is the heartbeat of 'Le Musk'. It carries the soul of the film, guiding the audience through an emotional and sensory journey.

"The film is a labour of a lot of hard work and love, where we tried to push the boundaries of how we use technology to create something truly immersive and I am thrilled to finally share this soundtrack with the world and offer a glimpse into the world we’ve created," the multiple award-winning musician said in a statement.

Notable names, including Nora Arnezeder, Sana Moussa, Linda Lind, Mayssa Karaa, Hiral Viradia, Simona Gilbert, the Firdaus Orchestra and the Budapest Orchestra, have collaborated on the film's soundtrack. "Le Musk" has award-winning music engineer Greg Penny on board.

Rahman also said the team is in the process of setting up immersive experience studios across the world to bring "Le Musk" to audiences the world over.

"The film would not have been possible if not for my team who worked tirelessly to push the boundary of what was known to be possible," he added.