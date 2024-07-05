AR Rahman shares video of Team India singing his 'Vande Mataram' rendition at victory parade

NEW DELHI: Music composer AR Rahman on Friday shared a video of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian men's cricket team singing along to his popular rendition of the national song "Vande Mataram" at the felicitation ceremony held at the Wankhede Stadium.

The side, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, danced and took a victory lap at Mumbai's iconic stadium on Thursday evening. The Men in Blue won the maiden trophy in 2007.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the national governing body of cricket in India, shared a clip of team members Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah singing to Rahman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam" which was played at Wankhede.

In the 41-second video posted on X, the cricketers can be seen asking the spectators to sing along to the 1997 composition, penned by Mehboob.

"Vande Mataram," wrote Rahman along with the emojis of a trophy, heart, handshake and clapping hands as he shared the video on his X page.



"It's truly moving to see an anthem we created 27 years ago still igniting the nation's spirit #vandemataram #maatujhesalaam," said filmmaker Bharatbala in an Instagram post.

"Maa Tujhe Salaam" was part of the 1997 studio album "Vande Mataram", which was released on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of India's independence. Since then, the song has become a symbol of patriotic pride and national unity among citizens.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling men's T20 World Cup final on Saturday in Bridgetown, Barbados.