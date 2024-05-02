AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva starts shooting for #ARRPD6

MUMBAI: In a momentous reunion, music maestro AR Rahman and dancing sensation Prabhu Deva are joining forces once again for an upcoming movie, marking their first collaboration in 25 years. The untitled project, known as #ARRPD6, has commenced shooting under the direction of Manoj NS and is backed by Manoj NS Productions. The film is set to be a dance musical, promising a unique blend of captivating music and choreography.

Sharing fun working stills from the first day of shoot, AR Rahman captioned it, “#ARRPD6 Shooting Begins, @behindwoods @PDdancing #ManojNS @iYogiBabu @AjuVarghesee #ArjunAshokan #Satz @NishmaChengapp5 #SushmithaNayak”

AR Rahman took to social media to share the excitement, posting lively working stills from the first day of shoot. The film, being Behindwood's inaugural feature film production, adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans of both artists. The inclusion of acclaimed actors like Yogi Babu and Malayalam stars Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan further elevates the project's appeal.

This collaboration marks the sixth project involving AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva, a duo that has previously delivered memorable hits in the past. Their reunion has sparked enthusiasm among fans, who eagerly anticipate the magic they will create together once again.

The film's Pan-India release in 2025 is expected to draw audiences from all corners of the country, showcasing the universal appeal of their artistry.