Anushka Sharma cheers for India as it secures place in semis of WC 2023

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma has congratulated the Indian cricket team for making its place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023. In the ODI World Cup 2023, India won the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday. They played a fantastic match and secured their place in the semi-finals. Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India's accomplishments on Instagram Stories.



She wrote, "This team (blue heart emoji) INTO THE SEMIS" India marched to a comfortable yet comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium as they restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 55 runs. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj stood out with their exceptional spells in the bowling department while Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer led the charge with the bat in the first innings and powered India to a massive total of 357/8.

Anushka Sharma is indeed her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader. When Kohli won everyone's hearts with his match-winning knock against New Zealand at the picturesque Dharamshala. Kohli scored 95 off 104 balls with eight fours and two sixes before Matt Henry accounted for his wicket.

After the match, Kohli's biggest cheerleader and actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and lauded his performance. She shared a video by ICC. The video is of Kohli getting caught as he tried to hit a six. She wrote, "Always proud of you (sic)."

In another post, she called Kohli a "storm chaser".