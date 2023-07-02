Anushka poses with Virat Kohli as they "enjway" vacation in London

LONDON: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as "Virushka" are currently enjoying their vacation in London.

On Saturday night, Anushka took to her social media handle and shared a selfie with her cricketer husband which she captioned, "Full enjway."

In the selfie, Virat was seen flaunting his new salt n pepper look. He looked handsome in a grey shirt, which he paired with a white t-shirt, and a pair of statement glasses. Anushka, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a white shirt. She completed her look with minimal make-up and accessories, and a free hairdo.

The duo was recently spotted at a Kirtan by Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs.

Several images and videos from the devotional event went viral in which Virushka is seen heading towards their seats.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India registered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs.

On the other hand, Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.