Anurag Kashyap shares cryptic post about 'setting boundaries' in friendships

MUMBAI: Auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for cult-classics like 'Black Friday', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly' and others, seems to have been hurt by a close friend.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to the Stories section of his Instagram as he re-shared a text from an Instagram page. The post talks about setting boundaries in friendship.

The post read, "The only people who get upset when you set the boundaries are the ones who benefited from you having none."

Earlier, Kashyap had shared a similar post talking about "low-maintenance" friendships.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the director shared a video with the text that read: "As you get older, you realise only low-maintenance friendships will survive. The ones who are not worried about rain check or immediate response. The ones who understand that we all have busy lives and own battles to fight. The ones who understand that friendship requires zero social battery and are supposed to be fun part of life."

What's interesting is that producer-director Karan Johar, who worked with Anurag on his commercial disaster 'Bombay Velvet', too has been sharing cryptic texts on his Instagram.

On Wednesday, KJo too shared a text on his Instagram Story, as he wrote, "Loyalty is like a Birkin, it has a long waiting list.”

Interestingly, both Kashyap and KJo, who were once arch-rivals given different schools of thought with regards to cinema, became very good friends during 'The Lunchbox' which starred Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, considering their social media post there seems to be the trouble in their friendship.