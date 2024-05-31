Anupama’s Lockdown to release in June

CHENNAI: Anupama Parameswaran’s upcoming film titled Lockdown is set to hit the screens in June. The announcement was made by the film’s makers on the X platform, unveiling an intriguing poster featuring Anupama lying on the floor. Directed by AR Jeeva, the film is produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Mark your calendars! LOCKDOWN is releasing in cinemas this JUNE. Get ready to unlock the gripping tale of emotions!.”

On the technical front, Lockdown boasts music by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by KA Sakthivel, editing by VJ Sabu Joseph, and art direction by A Jayakumar. In addition to Lockdown, Anupama also stars in Mari Selvaraj’s film Bison Kaalamaadan which also has Dhruv Vikram.