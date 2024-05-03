Anupam Kher visits National Defence Academy, lauds NDA's training and discipline

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, where he delivered a motivational lecture to over 2500 cadets.

The actor on Friday took to his social media to express his pride and gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as an honor.

Kher dropped a video on his official Instagram account to praise the NDA for its exceptional training, facilities, coaching, discipline, and dedication, calling it one of the finest institutions globally.

Along with the video, the actor added a long caption that read, "PROUD INDIAN: It was my honor and my privilege to be invited by the #National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune to deliver a #MotivationalLecture to more than 2500 cadets. I felt so PROUD to see the place. Undoubtedly one of the finest in the world. The Training. The Facilities, The Coaching, The Discipline and The Dedication are so exemplary and outstanding! I stayed there for a day and learnt so many things about life and living! Thank you Vice Admiral #AjayKochhar, Maj. Gen. #Sanjeev Dogra, all the officers, staff and the cadets for the love, hospitality and appreciation! JAI HINDI #NDA #Armed Forces.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to star in the animated show 'Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser.

The first live-action adaptation of the animated show

The film is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

It is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande as Skandhi. The central character, Chhota Bheem, is brought to life by the talented Yagya Bhasin, and Aashriya Mishra shines as Chutki. Surabhi Tiwari of Shagun fame will be seen as Tuntun Mausi

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

The film is all set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.