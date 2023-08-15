Anupam Kher shares first look from the film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Monday, shared a look of his character from his 528th film Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Anupam took to Instagram and dropped the poster where he looks serious and wore a checkered coat and brown pants. He also wore a pair of spectacles and sported a moustache in the image.

Along with the post, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five language film #TigerNageswaraRao!!! Jai Ho!"

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.



The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

The film will be released on October 20th, 2023. Apart from this, Anupam will be seen in 'The Vaccine War.' 'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages. Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'.