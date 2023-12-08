Anupam Kher praises Neeraj Pandey’s minimalistic approach to storytelling

MUMBAI: Senior actor Anupam Kher has applauded the writing of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, saying that the best part is that whatever he writes is shown exactly that way with his minimalistic approach.

Anupam is all geared up for the released of ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’. He essays the role of Dr Arif Ajmaal Khan in the series headlined by actor Mohit Raina, who plays the titular role.

Talking about how he felt during a particularly intense moment in the show with Mohit, Anupam said: "When Mohit did that shot of holding the gun to me, that was wonderful, and I really appreciated it. My mother is his greatest fan, and he knows that too.”

Further lauding the showrunner Neeraj, the ‘Sarkar’ actor said: “The best part about Neeraj Pandey’s writing is that whatever he writes is shown exactly that way with his minimalistic approach. It's a great story that draws you in.”

“I was happy that Bhav Dhulia was excited about the idea of leading this one and putting together this ensemble cast to help us shape up this particular story. It always starts with the story and ends with the story,” added Anupam.

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Shital Bhatia, and created by show runner Neeraj Pandey.

It stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

It is set to release on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.