Anupam Kher poses with Chris Gayle, shares video from Dubai diaries

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a picture with former West Indies opener and captain Chris Gayle from their meeting in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Kher treated fans with the video featuring himself and Gayle.

The clip captures Gayle cutely hugging and posing with Kher.

It also features pictures of the duo striking different poses.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It was wonderful to meet cricketer #ChrisGayle at an event in #Dubai. He was warm, affectionate, courteous and funny. He kept saying to me," Bro! You have a great energy!" It felt good! Jai Ho! #Cricket #Acting."

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Gayle had scored 1,899 runs in 79 T20Is for West Indies at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50, with two centuries and 14 fifties. His best score is 117 in the format.

In 85 matches for RCB, Gayle scored 3,163 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of over 152, with five centuries and 19 fifties. His best score is 175* with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Kher is gearing up for the film 'Tanvi The Great'.

'A Wednesday' actor announced the film 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.