Anupam Kher land in Kolkata for new autobiographical play

KOLKATA: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, as he gears up for the release of his next film ‘The Vaccine War’, has gone to the capital of West Bengal, Kolkata to perform his new autobiographical play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’.

The actor has said that he and the audiences will partake in moments of laughter, joy, sorrow and life.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: “Namaskar Kolkata. Just landed in the #CityOfJoy to perform my autobiographical play #‘KuchBhiHoSaktaHai at Science City Auditorium tomorrow at 7 PM. Am told that the show is packed.”

He further wrote in Bangla, “You and I together, we will share bits of some laughter, some tears, love and some life’s moments".

He captioned the video by simply showing a one and a half minute clip of his plane proceeding to land, showcasing the shanties as well as apartments and the packed main roads in the bustling city, shooting it all from the window seat.

The ‘Vijay’ actor will launch his new project tomorrow at 7pm in Kolkata, and was told prior to his arrival that the whole show was already booked, indicating the excitement among Bengalis for the actor.

On the work front, Anupam Kher is already booked for a bunch of projects with his most recent one being the upcoming Vivek Agnihotri bio-science directorial ‘The Vaccine War’ where he will portray the role of one of the Central Government ministers, overlooking preparations of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kher was also seen in the Malayalam film ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ and has numerous other projects lined up, including the Telugu film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, the Kannada film ‘Ghost’ and the Canadian film ‘Calorie’. He was also seen in the Hindi web-serials ‘Trial By Fire’ and ‘The Freelancer’.