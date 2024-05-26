Begin typing your search...
Another Indian actor Iti Acharya shines at Cannes
Acharya has worked in south Indian films and has also made her Hollywood debut album, 'Love Her Too Much.'
CHENNAI: Actor-producer-model Iti Acharya attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year.
Iti made a striking appearance at Cannes this year in a lilac ensemble crafted by Lebanese designer brand Catwalk Couture. The one-shoulder gown boasted a scalloped neckline, a thigh-high slit, and was complemented by a netted headgear.
