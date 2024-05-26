Begin typing your search...

26 May 2024
Another Indian actor Iti Acharya shines at Cannes
Actor-producer-model Iti Acharya

CHENNAI: Actor-producer-model Iti Acharya attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year.

Iti made a striking appearance at Cannes this year in a lilac ensemble crafted by Lebanese designer brand Catwalk Couture. The one-shoulder gown boasted a scalloped neckline, a thigh-high slit, and was complemented by a netted headgear.

Acharya has worked in south Indian films and has also made her Hollywood debut album, 'Love Her Too Much.'

DTNEXT Bureau

