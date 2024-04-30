Anne shares how motherhood helped understand her role in 'The Idea of You'

WASHINGTON: Actor Anne Hathaway shared how being a mom helped her to understand her character in the romantic comedy 'The Idea of You,' reported People. During 'The Idea of You' premiere in New York City, Hathaway, 41, shared that the love she feels for her children, sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, who she shares with her husband Adam Shulman -- helped her to understand her character Solene.

"I don't think it's necessary to be a mother to play a mother. I think that should be open to lots of different actors," said Hathaway. "But for me, in terms of understanding the depth of love that you can feel for this person and what you would be willing to do, I felt like it allowed the love for Hayes to be even bigger for Solene because she loves her daughter more than anything," she added. She shared, "I mean, we love our children beyond words and for her to choose her daughter over him, I don't know, it just made their love that much more important."

In the romantic comedy, Hathaway plays a 40-year-old divorced mother who has an unexpected affair with a teenage pop sensation named Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) after meeting him at Coachella. The film is based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name and was reportedly inspired by Harry Styles fan fiction.

Speaking about her favourite scene, Hathaway said, "I loved the scene where she shows him art. It's beautifully described. I mean, I love this book. I love this book." "And so that one, just kind of seeing ... And getting to do it with Nick who's such a great partner, that was amazing," she added. "And I have to say the ending." At the film's premiere, Hathaway sported a red strapless gown with cutouts under the bust line as she posed with her costar Galitzine, 29. 'The Witches' star also wore a pair of silver drop earrings with green accents and silver rings on both hands, while her hair had been styled into a ponytail with loose bangs. 'The Idea of You' is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024, reported People.