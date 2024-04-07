Animated prelude to give glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD

CHENNAI: Billed to be a sci-fi drama, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated releases this year. An animated prelude of the film is all set to premiere in OTT, giving a sneak peek to the audience into the world of Kalki 2898 AD.

Following the prelude’s digital premiere, the film will pick up where the animation leaves off, introducing characters portrayed by the cast. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the ensemble cast includes Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

It should be noted that Prabhas has lent his voice to the animated prelude. A few weeks ago, the makers released the character poster of Prabhas, revealing the character’s name as Bhairava.

Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao does editing, while Djordje Stojiljkovic handles cinematography. Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the film.

Kalki 2898 AD made waves after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, it is a multilingual film, set in the future. The project is slated to release on May 9.